LivePerson Bounces Following Post-Earnings Massacre: A Look At The AI Software Stock

LivePerson Inc LPSN was bouncing up about 6% on Friday after a big bearish day on Thursday caused the stock to plunge a whopping 60%.

The massive decline was in reaction to LIvePerson’s earnings results, which were released after the market closed on Wednesday.

For the fourth quarter, LivePerson reported an earnings loss of 25 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of a loss of 35 cents. The company missed on its top line, reporting $122.477 million compared to the $126.96-million estimate.

LivePerson also lowered its revenue estimate for full year 2023 by $70 million.

The LivePerson Chart: A bounce higher on Friday was the most likely scenario because of how steeply LivePerson fell on Thursday. The drop caused LivePerson’s relative strength index (RSI) to reach the 22% mark, which indicates the stock is heavily oversold.