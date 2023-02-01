3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying: Triumph Financial And More

Although US stocks closed higher on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

JELD-WEN Holding

The Trade: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. JELD 10% owner Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc acquired a total of 93,700 shares an average price of $12.03. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.13 million.

JELD-WEN announced restructuring plan to close manufacturing facility in Atlanta. What JELD-WEN Holding Does: JELD-WEN Holding Inc is engaged in door and window manufacturing.

Triumph Financial

The Trade: Triumph Financial, Inc. TFIN Director Carlos Sepulveda acquired a total of 47,000 shares at an average price of $54.47. To acquire these shares, it cost around $2.56 million.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained Triumph Financial with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $65 to $62. What Triumph Financial Does: Triumph Bancorp Inc is a Texas-based financial holding company offering traditional banking industry and provides asset management services.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

The Trade: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc MACK 10% owner Western Standard Partners QP, L.P. bought a total of 21,875 shares at an average price of $11.40. To acquire these shares, it cost around $249.3 thousand.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals partner Ipsen, during November, said Onivyde met its primary and key secondary endpoint. Merrimack is eligible for up to $450 million in milestone payments for the pancreatic cancer treatment. What Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Does: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company that discovers, develops, and commercializes innovative medicines that consist of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics to treat cancer.

