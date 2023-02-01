Meta Platforms To Report Earnings After Closing Bell, Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Meta Platforms, Inc. META is scheduled to release quarterly results after the closing bell on Feb. 1, 2023.

Meta is expected to earn $2.22 per share on revenue of $31.53 billion for the latest quarter.

The company, during November, announced a planned layoff of 11,000 employees.

Meta shares fell 1.3% to $147.10 in after-hours trading.

LightShed Partners analyst Richard Greenfield initiated coverage on the stocks with a Buy rating with a price target of $200 on Jan. 31, 2023. This analyst sees around 34% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 26%.

Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion maintained a Neutral rating on Jan. 26, 2023, and raised the price target from $116 to $136. This analyst sees around 9% downside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 34%.

Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained an Outperform rating on Jan. 25, 2023, and raised the price target from $145 to $180. This analyst sees around 21% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 62%.

MKM Partners analyst Rohit Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $140 to $155 on Jan. 20, 2023. This analyst sees around 4% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak maintained an Equal-Weight rating on Jan. 18, 2023, and cut the price target from $100 to $130. This analyst sees around 13% downside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 57%.

