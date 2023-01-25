You Ask, We Analyze: UNO Innovator Beyond Air Shows Strength Compared To General Market

On Tuesday evening, Benzinga asked its followers on Twitter what they’re trading. Benzinga selected one ticker from the replies for technical analysis.

@VLCapital and @FoolHartly are trading Beyond Air, Inc XAIR, which was spiking up over 2% higher on Wednesday and defying the general market, which saw the S&P 500 negative by about 1.5%.

The counter-movement is likely due to Beyond Air's recent announcement that its affiliate, Beyond Cancer, has entered into a sponsored research agreement with Stanford School of Medicine.

See Also: Alibaba Consolidates Bull Flag Breakout

Beyond Air, which develops ultra-high concentration nitric oxide (UNO) as an immunotherapeutic for tumors, also tapped two Stanford professors to provide input on the clinical trial.

The news helped Beyond Air print a higher low to confirm a new uptrend is intact and if the stock can gain more bullish momentum over the coming days, Beyond Air could break up from a long-term descending trendline.

Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.

The Beyond Air Chart: Beyond Air has been trading under a descending trendline since Nov. 29, 2021, which has been pushing the stock lower. Almost a year later, on Nov. 9, 2022, the stock started to push higher above an ascending trendline, which has settled Beyond Air into a triangle formation on the daily chart.