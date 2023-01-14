Cathie Wood Accelerates Tesla Buying This Week: Here's How Much Ark Invest Bought In 4 Days

Tesla, Inc. TSLA stock’s price-cut-induced sell-off on Friday did not deter Cathie Wood-run Ark Invest from continuing its buying spree.

What Happened: Ark’s flagship exchange-traded fund Ark Innovation ETF ARKK bought 168,989 shares of Tesla on Friday, valued at $20.68 million at the session’s closing price.

The stock ended Friday’s session down 0.94% at $122.40, according to Benzinga Pro data. At one point in the session, the loss was as much as 6.4%. For the week, the stock gained 8.26%.

This week, the firm bought Tesla stock in all but one session.

Monday: 27,811 shares valued at $3.3 million.

Tuesday: 100,982 shares valued at $12 million.

Wednesday: 91,523 shares valued at $11.28 million.

Thursday: paused

The cumulative value of Tesla shares bought for the week was $47.26 million, a step up from the previous week’s purchases worth $27.99 million.

See also: Everything You Need To Know About Tesla Stock

Why It’s Important: Ark has been adding to its Tesla position ever since the sell-off in the stock intensified. ARKK now holds 3.742 million Tesla shares in its portfolio, giving it a weighting of 6.79%.

Wood’s firm said last week that Tesla stock could hit $500 by 2026 even after excluding autonomous driving and any form of ride-hailing.

Tesla’s U.S. price cuts announced on Friday are widely expected to change the competitive landscape, impacting sales of even internal combustion engine vehicles.

Read next: Tesla's Addressable Market 'Just Exploded,' RIP Everyone Trying To Compete: Twitter Reacts To US Price Cuts

Photo: courtesy of Shutterstock.