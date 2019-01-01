QQQ
Jun 28, 2021
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Bion Environmental Technologies Inc provides sustainable environmental and economic solutions to the food and livestock industry. Its proven technology offers a comprehensive treatment of livestock waste that largely eliminates its environmental impacts, while simultaneously recovering valuable assets from the waste stream, including renewable energy, nutrients, and clean water that have traditionally been wasted or underutilized. Revenues are generated from the sale of nutrient reduction credits. Geographically, the operations are conducted through the region of the United States.

Bion Envirn Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bion Envirn Technologies (BNET) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bion Envirn Technologies (OTCQB: BNET) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bion Envirn Technologies's (BNET) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bion Envirn Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Bion Envirn Technologies (BNET) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bion Envirn Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Bion Envirn Technologies (BNET)?

A

The stock price for Bion Envirn Technologies (OTCQB: BNET) is $1 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:56:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bion Envirn Technologies (BNET) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bion Envirn Technologies.

Q

When is Bion Envirn Technologies (OTCQB:BNET) reporting earnings?

A

Bion Envirn Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bion Envirn Technologies (BNET) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bion Envirn Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Bion Envirn Technologies (BNET) operate in?

A

Bion Envirn Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.