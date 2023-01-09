Comera Life Sciences And 1 Other Penny Stock Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones closed higher by around 700 points on Friday following the release of jobs data for the month of December. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Comera Life Sciences

The Trade: Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA 10% owner Charles Cherington bought a total of 743,243 shares at an average price of $1.23. To acquire these shares, it cost around $914.19 thousand.

Comera Life Sciences, during November, posted a Q3 loss of $0.20 per share. What Comera Life Sciences Does: Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc is a pre-clinical biotechnology company dedicated to promoting a formulation science and technology to transform essential biologic medicines from intravenous to subcutaneous forms.



Red Cat Holdings

The Trade : Red Cat Holdings, Inc. RCAT Director, Chairman of the Board, CEO Jeffrey M Thompson acquired a total of 1,800 shares at an average price of $0.92. The insider spent around $1.66 thousand to buy those shares.

: Red Cat Holdings, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.12 per share. What Red Cat Holdings Does: Red Cat Holdings Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the drone industry.

