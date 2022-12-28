Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $2M In Tesla While Elon Musk Urges Employees To Look Beyond Stock Plunge

As Tesla Inc TSLA shares witnessed a surprise rebound on Wednesday, Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management loaded up on the EV maker’s stock, having purchased 17,960 shares at an estimated valuation of over $2 million.

On Wednesday, Elon Musk reportedly told employees they should not be "bothered by stock market craziness" after the EV maker’s shares plunged nearly 70% this year on concerns over softening demand for electric vehicles and Musk's distraction following the Twitter purchase. In an email sent to staff on Wednesday which was reviewed by Reuters, Musk said he believes Tesla will be the most valuable company on earth in the long term.

The surge in the stock price follows its decline to over two-year lows on Tuesday after a report indicated the company intended to run a reduced production schedule in January at its Shanghai plant. Since mid-December, Wood’s funds have loaded up over 232,000 shares of the EV maker.

Tesla is the fifth largest holding of ARK’s flagship fund, the ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, with a weight of 6% while holding the same rank in the ARK Autonomous Tech. & Robotics ETF ARKQ with a weight of 6.98%, according to the latest data available on the company’s website.

Other Buy: ARK has also loaded up on Fate Therapeutics Inc FATE shares which closed Wednesday’s session 3.33% lower. ARK bought over 172,000 shares of the company at an estimated valuation of over $1.7 million.

