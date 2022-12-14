Most Oversold Stocks In The Energy Sector: NextDecade And More

The most oversold stocks in the energy sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.
NextDecade Corporation NEXT
- NextDecade shares have dropped around 19% over the past six months. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $2.08 .
- RSI Value: 28.54
- NEXT Price Action: Shares of NextDecade rose 1.5% to settle at $4.63 on Tuesday, and dropped 0.4% in after-hours trading.
Ecoark Holdings, Inc. ZEST
- Ecoark’s shares tumbled more than 60% over the previous month. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $0.4000.
- RSI Value: 29.09
- ZEST Price Action: Shares of Ecoark Holdings dipped 10.8% to close at $0.4001 on Tuesday, but gained 5% in the after-hours trading session.
