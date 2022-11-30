Cramer Likes This Big Bank More Than SoFi: 'We Are In Real Companies That Make Real Things, Return Real Capital'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Morgan Stanley MS is the kind of stock he likes here. "We are in real companies that make real things, return real capital and Morgan Stanley is one of those," he added.

Analysts generally agree, Benzinga data shows an Outperform consensus rating on MS.

When asked about Intuitive Surgical Inc ISRG, he said, "I’m now even gun-shy on the 50 times earnings and more stocks, because those are not working." He recommended being very careful here.

Cramer said AutoZone Inc AZO is still buying back stock. He liked that stock "very much."

The "Mad Money" host said Gartner Inc IT is a "very good, solid growth stock."

Cramer noted that although SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI is "going to make money eventually," Morgan Stanley is a "better thing to own."

Photo: Courtesy of shutterstock.com