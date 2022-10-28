Over $1 Million Bet On Scholar Rock Holding? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed mixed on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Dynex Capital

The Trade: Dynex Capital, Inc. DX CEO and Co-CIO Byron L Boston acquired a total of 14,500 shares an average price of $11.04. To acquire these shares, it cost around $160.02 thousand.

The company recently posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

What Dynex Capital Does: Dynex Capital Inc is a real estate investment trust.

Coinbase Global

The Trade: Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN Director Tobias Lutke acquired a total of 5,573 shares at an average price of $66.96. To acquire these shares, it cost around $373.17 thousand.

The company's stock gained around 8% over the past month.

What Coinbase Global Does: Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.

Scholar Rock Holding