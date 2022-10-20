Around $60 Million Bet On DICE Therapeutics? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

DICE Therapeutics

The Trade: DICE Therapeutics, Inc. DICE Director Rajeev Shah acquired a total of 1,640,000 shares an average price of $36.50. To acquire these shares, it cost around $59.86 million.

DICE Therapeutics recently announced pricing of upsized $300 million public offering of 8,219,178 shares of common stock at a price of $36.50 per share.

DICE Therapeutics recently announced pricing of upsized $300 million public offering of 8,219,178 shares of common stock at a price of $36.50 per share. What DICE Therapeutics Does: DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas.

JELD-WEN Holding

The Trade: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. JELD 10% owner Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc acquired a total of 31,900 shares at an average price of $8.57. To acquire these shares, it cost around $273.33 thousand.

Credit Suisse recently downgraded JELD-WEN Holding from Outperform to Neutral.

Credit Suisse recently downgraded JELD-WEN Holding from Outperform to Neutral. What JELD-WEN Does: JELD-WEN Holding Inc is engaged in door and window manufacturing.

