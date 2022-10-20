Around $60 Million Bet On DICE Therapeutics? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades.
When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
DICE Therapeutics
- The Trade: DICE Therapeutics, Inc. DICE Director Rajeev Shah acquired a total of 1,640,000 shares an average price of $36.50. To acquire these shares, it cost around $59.86 million.
- What’s Happening: DICE Therapeutics recently announced pricing of upsized $300 million public offering of 8,219,178 shares of common stock at a price of $36.50 per share.
- What DICE Therapeutics Does: DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas.
JELD-WEN Holding
- The Trade: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. JELD 10% owner Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc acquired a total of 31,900 shares at an average price of $8.57. To acquire these shares, it cost around $273.33 thousand.
- What’s Happening: Credit Suisse recently downgraded JELD-WEN Holding from Outperform to Neutral.
- What JELD-WEN Does: JELD-WEN Holding Inc is engaged in door and window manufacturing.
Rocket Companies
- The Trade: Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT CEO Jay Farner bought a total of 86,800 shares at an average price of $6.90. To acquire these shares, it cost around $599.27 thousand.
- What’s Happening: JP Morgan maintained Rocket Companies with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $8.5 to $8.
- What Rocket Companies Does: Rocket Companies is a financial services company that was originally founded as Rock Financial in 1985 and is currently based in Detroit.
