ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why Tesla Options Suggest Stock Could Rise 65% To Reach April Highs

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 14, 2022 8:05 AM | 1 min read
Why Tesla Options Suggest Stock Could Rise 65% To Reach April Highs

On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Tesla Inc. TSLA was the busiest single stock option on Thursday, trading over 1 million contracts higher than Apple Inc. AAPL.

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

There was a buyer of 30,300 of the January 2024 350/360 call spreads at an average price of $1.47 per contract, Khouw mentioned. The trader bet about $5 million that Tesla would rise by at least 65% by January expiration, he added.

TSLA Price Action: Shares of Tesla rose by 2.06% to close at $221.72 on Thursday.

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

<style> .adBox { text-align: center; } </style>

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCMichael KhouwOptimize AdvisorsLong IdeasOptionsMarketsMediaTrading Ideas
<style> .bz3-youtube-box-container { max-width: 360px; margin-bottom: 14px; } .bz3-youtube-box-container .section-block-header { display: none; } </style>