GXO Logistics, Gold And This Semiconductor Play Feature On CNBC's Final Trade

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link of Hightower Advisors said that GXO Logistics Inc’s GXO stock has declined by 58% year to date and trades at 14 times earnings. “They have a great sales pipeline of about $2.3 billion,” Link mentioned. “A lot of upside, a lot of market share to take,” she added.

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said VanEck Semiconductor ETF SMH is a way to “play the eventual bounce” in the semiconductor sector. “This is one of the hardest hit sectors in the whole market, with some of the highest quality companies,” Brown mentioned. There has been “a decent sized bounce” and there could be more ahead, he added.

Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management chose SPDR Gold Trust GLD as she believes “there is more global currency volatility to come,” and recommended investors “go back to old faithful.”