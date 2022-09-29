$4.8 Million Bet On Loop Media? Check Out These 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

The Dow Jones jumped by more than 500 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

Loop Media

The Trade: Loop Media, Inc. LPTV Director Bruce Cassidy Sr bought a total of 1,094,250 shares at an average price of $4.42. To acquire these shares, it cost around $4.84 million.

Director Bruce Cassidy Sr bought a total of 1,094,250 shares at an average price of $4.42. To acquire these shares, it cost around $4.84 million. What’s Happening: Loop Media recently announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2.4 million shares at $5 per share.

Loop Media recently announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2.4 million shares at $5 per share. What Loop Media Does: Loop Media Inc is a streaming media company focused on premium short-form video.

Great Elm Group

The Trade : Great Elm Group, Inc. GEG 10% owner BC Advisors LLC acquired a total of 111,334 shares at an average price of $1.99. The insider spent around $221.46 thousand to buy those shares.

: 10% owner BC Advisors LLC acquired a total of 111,334 shares at an average price of $1.99. The insider spent around $221.46 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Great Elm Group recently posted Q4 sales of $18.10 million.

: Great Elm Group recently posted Q4 sales of $18.10 million. What Great Elm Group Does: Great Elm Group Inc operates as a holding company. The company operates in two business lines including durable medical equipment and investment management.

Mullen Automotive

The Trade : Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN Director Ignacio Novoa acquired a total of 242,500 shares at an average price of $0.91. To acquire these shares, it cost around $129.99 thousand.

: Director Ignacio Novoa acquired a total of 242,500 shares at an average price of $0.91. To acquire these shares, it cost around $129.99 thousand. What’s Happening : Mullen Automotive, earlier during the month, announced it has acquired a 60% controlling interest in Bollinger Motors for $148.2 million in cash and stock.

: Mullen Automotive, earlier during the month, announced it has acquired a 60% controlling interest in Bollinger Motors for $148.2 million in cash and stock. What Mullen Automotive Does: Mullen Automotive Inc is engaged in manufacturing electric vehicles and energy solutions.

