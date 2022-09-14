On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link of Hightower said that Corteva Inc CTVA increased its buyback to $2 billion at their Investor Day on Tuesday. “They just increased their buyback a month ago to $1 billion. So, now you’ve got $3 billion,” Link mentioned. “You have pricing power, you gave crop protection exposure and just a great management team,” she added.

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors said he likes Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW here. “As you shift through the carnage, I think Palo Alto with 25% of revenue growth ahead… I think it still continues to be an opportunity,” he mentioned.

Check out this energy ETF making moves in the premarket.

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said, “The most buyable dips there are in this market are in energy.” iShares US Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF IEO is “where you wanna be this year,” he added.

Also Read: CPI Data Throws The SPY, Stock Market Into Chaos: What's Going On?