by Bhavik Nair, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 12, 2022 9:40 PM | 1 min read
Cathie Wood Snaps Up $1.6M In Beaten-Down Nvidia Stock — Also Adds Shares Of This Autonomous Tech

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought over 55,000 shares of automatic test equipment designer Teradyne, Inc. TER at a valuation of over $4.8 million, based on Monday’s closing price. The purchase was done via two of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, according to data provided by the firm.

Teradyne is the eighth-largest holding in the ARK Autonomous Tech. & Robotics ETF ARKQ with a valuation of over $37 million and a weight of 3.34%.

Also Read: US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates

Price Action: The stock has fallen over 15% over the last month. According to a filing dated Aug. 2, Teradyne CEO Mark Jagiela offloaded 37,857 shares of the company at an average price of $100.20, at a valuation of over $3.7 million, Benzinga Pro data shows.

As of Aug. 25, short interest in the company’s stock, in terms of the percentage of float shorted, had risen to 3.17%, the highest since March 2022, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Nvidia Purchase: Wood also purchased 11,200 shares of chip manufacturer Nvidia Corporation NVDA at a valuation of $1.6 million via two of the company’s ETFs. Shares of the company ended up 0.8% on Monday, but have lost over 23% in a month.

The chipmaker's stock price took a hit after the U.S. government restricted some chip exports to China, which sparked concerns among tech investors. The Biden administration is reportedly planning to widen these sorts of curbs, and a decision could be out as early as next month.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

