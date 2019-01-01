QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.44 - 0.45
Vol / Avg.
9.7K/110.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.25 - 1.39
Mkt Cap
39.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.45
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
89.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 8:20AM
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 8:20AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services company. The company specializes in mercury emission control technologies, primarily to utility and industrial coal-fired units. It aims to deliver cost-effective mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The group develops and deploys technologies to remove mercury emissions from coal-fired power plants. The company's products include Oxidizers, sorbents, and Scrubber Additive SA2. Geographically, all the activities function through the region of the United States and it achieves revenues from product sales, equipment sales, and demonstration and consulting services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Midwest Energy Emissions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Midwest Energy Emissions (MEEC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCQB: MEEC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Midwest Energy Emissions's (MEEC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Midwest Energy Emissions.

Q

What is the target price for Midwest Energy Emissions (MEEC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Midwest Energy Emissions

Q

Current Stock Price for Midwest Energy Emissions (MEEC)?

A

The stock price for Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCQB: MEEC) is $0.445 last updated Today at 2:58:10 PM.

Q

Does Midwest Energy Emissions (MEEC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Midwest Energy Emissions.

Q

When is Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCQB:MEEC) reporting earnings?

A

Midwest Energy Emissions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Midwest Energy Emissions (MEEC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Midwest Energy Emissions.

Q

What sector and industry does Midwest Energy Emissions (MEEC) operate in?

A

Midwest Energy Emissions is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.