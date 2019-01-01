Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services company. The company specializes in mercury emission control technologies, primarily to utility and industrial coal-fired units. It aims to deliver cost-effective mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The group develops and deploys technologies to remove mercury emissions from coal-fired power plants. The company's products include Oxidizers, sorbents, and Scrubber Additive SA2. Geographically, all the activities function through the region of the United States and it achieves revenues from product sales, equipment sales, and demonstration and consulting services.