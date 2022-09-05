ñol

Capital One Financial, Kroger Are CNBC's Final Calls

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 5, 2022 10:35 AM | 29 seconds read
Capital One Financial, Kroger Are CNBC's Final Calls

On CNBC’s “The Final Call,” Carter Worth recommended selling Capital One Financial Corp. COF and buying Kroger Co KR.

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

Donovan Russo said he was selling Capital One Financial as well.

“Use put spreads on your Capital One and call spread riskies to get long Kroger into earnings,” Mike Khouw stated.

COF, KR Price Action: Shares of Capital One Financial declined by 0.56% to close at $104.22 on Friday, while Kroger’s stock shed 0.37% to settle at $48.43.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

