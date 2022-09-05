On CNBC’s “The Final Call,” Carter Worth recommended selling Capital One Financial Corp. COF and buying Kroger Co KR.

Donovan Russo said he was selling Capital One Financial as well.

“Use put spreads on your Capital One and call spread riskies to get long Kroger into earnings,” Mike Khouw stated.

COF, KR Price Action: Shares of Capital One Financial declined by 0.56% to close at $104.22 on Friday, while Kroger’s stock shed 0.37% to settle at $48.43.