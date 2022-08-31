On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said that the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLI is a “hedge” as stocks could go lower.

Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management named First Trust Natural Gas ETF FCG, although saying that it’s “probably a little early to buy here.”

Sarat Sethi said Edison International EIX has a 4% dividend yield and trades at 15 times earnings. “It’s a great defensive play with rising earnings,” he added.

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management chose Uber Technologies Inc UBER as his final trade. He believes that the stock has hit a bottom. “The upside is significantly greater than 4 points. I really liked the setup here,” Brown added.