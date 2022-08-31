ñol

CNBC's Final Trades: Industrials, First Trust Natural Gas, Uber Technologies And This Hedge Against Bear Market

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 31, 2022 8:22 AM | 1 min read
CNBC's Final Trades: Industrials, First Trust Natural Gas, Uber Technologies And This Hedge Against Bear Market

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said that the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLI is a “hedge” as stocks could go lower.

Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management named First Trust Natural Gas ETF FCG, although saying that it’s “probably a little early to buy here.”

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

Sarat Sethi said Edison International EIX has a 4% dividend yield and trades at 15 times earnings. “It’s a great defensive play with rising earnings,” he added.

Also See: Elon Musk Praises Tesla Team After Spending A Day 'Walking Entire Giga Berlin Production Line'

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management chose Uber Technologies Inc UBER as his final trade. He believes that the stock has hit a bottom. “The upside is significantly greater than 4 points. I really liked the setup here,” Brown added.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Bryn TalkingtonCNBCJoshua BrownRequisite Capital ManagementRitholtz Wealth ManagementSarat SethiShort Hills Capital PartnersStephen WeissLong IdeasMediaTrading Ideas