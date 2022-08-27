The Gift That Keeps On Giving: 2 Dividend Kings Increasing Dividend For Over 50 Years

Stocks that are members of the S&P 500 and have raised dividends for 25 consecutive years are commonly known as dividend aristocrats.
However, there is a class of dividend stocks that are even more prestigious than dividend aristocrats and are known as dividend kings.
Dividend kings are stocks that have been members of the S&P 500 and have raised dividends for 50 consecutive years. Here are two dividend kings to reel in passive income for your portfolio.
Northwest Natural Holdings Company NWN is offering a dividend yield of 3.85% or $1.93 per share annually through quarterly payments, as this king has a consistent track record of increasing its dividends over the past 66 years. Northwest Natural Holdings operates through the natural gas distribution segment, purchasing and distributing natural gas through approximately 786,000 meters in Oregon and southwest Washington.
Northwest Natural Holdings added nearly 10,200 natural gas meters in the last 12 months for a growth rate of 1.3%, as of June 30, 2022.
Go To: If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Right After The 2020 Stock Split, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
American States Water Company AWR is offering a dividend yield of 1.84% or $1.59 per share annually using quarterly payments, with an amazing track record of increasing its dividends for 69 consecutive years. American States Water conducts water and electric operations through Golden State Water Company and contracts services through American States Utility Services and its subsidiaries.
American States Water plans to invest $2.5 billion in 2022, and is on track with its capital investment plan for the first six months of 2022 with investments of $1.25 billion, including $1.0 billion for infrastructure improvements in the Regulated Businesses segment.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.