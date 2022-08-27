The Gift That Keeps On Giving: 2 Dividend Kings Increasing Dividend For Over 50 Years

Stocks that are members of the S&P 500 and have raised dividends for 25 consecutive years are commonly known as dividend aristocrats.

However, there is a class of dividend stocks that are even more prestigious than dividend aristocrats and are known as dividend kings.

Dividend kings are stocks that have been members of the S&P 500 and have raised dividends for 50 consecutive years. Here are two dividend kings to reel in passive income for your portfolio.

Northwest Natural Holdings Company NWN is offering a dividend yield of 3.85% or $1.93 per share annually through quarterly payments, as this king has a consistent track record of increasing its dividends over the past 66 years. Northwest Natural Holdings operates through the natural gas distribution segment, purchasing and distributing natural gas through approximately 786,000 meters in Oregon and southwest Washington.

Northwest Natural Holdings added nearly 10,200 natural gas meters in the last 12 months for a growth rate of 1.3%, as of June 30, 2022.

Go To: If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Right After The 2020 Stock Split, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

American States Water Company AWR is offering a dividend yield of 1.84% or $1.59 per share annually using quarterly payments, with an amazing track record of increasing its dividends for 69 consecutive years. American States Water conducts water and electric operations through Golden State Water Company and contracts services through American States Utility Services and its subsidiaries.

American States Water plans to invest $2.5 billion in 2022, and is on track with its capital investment plan for the first six months of 2022 with investments of $1.25 billion, including $1.0 billion for infrastructure improvements in the Regulated Businesses segment.