Bill Gates And Cathie Wood Have This One Stock In Common, And She Just Bought Some More

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday bought 162,276 shares of Schrodinger Inc SDGR through the Ark Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG, trading disclosure by the firm showed. The purchase is valued at over $4.6 million based on Thursday's closing price.
Schrodinger is the ninth largest holding in the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF valued at over $104 million with a weight of 3.78%. The company provides software platform for drug and materials discovery and counts Microsoft Inc. MSFT co-founder Bill Gates' among long-term backers.
The company reported in early August second-quarter revenue of $38.5 million compared with $29.8 million in the same period last year. It guided to a full-year revenue to $161 million-$181 million, representing 17-31% percent growth.
Schrodinger recently appointed Geoffrey Porges as its chief financial officer.
Cathie Wood also bought over 1 million shares of biotech firm Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc DNA, valued at over $3.7 million, through two of Ark’s ETFs.
Ginkgo Bioworks is the 17th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 2.39%.
Key Disposals: Wood sold 313,211 shares of Signify Health Inc SGFY, via two of the firm’s ETFs, valued at over $6.8 million based on Thursday’s closing price.
Wood sold Twitter Inc. TWTR shares yet again on Thursday, selling 50 shares valued at $2,193.
