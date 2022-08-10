How To Trade Walt Disney Stock Before And After Q3 Earnings

Walt Disney Company DIS is set to print its third-quarter financial results after the market closes Wednesday. The stock was trading about 3.5% higher heading into the event.
When the entertainment-giant printed its second-quarter results on May 11, the stock gapped slightly the following day and hit a low of $99.47 before bouncing up to close almost flat.
For the second quarter, Disney reported EPS of $1.08 on revenue of $19.3 billion. The company beat the EPS estimate of $1.07 and revenues of $18.9 billion.
For the third quarter, analysts estimate Disney will print earnings per share of $1 on revenues of $20.49 billion. Traders and investors will be watching closely to see whether Disney has been able to continue growing Disney+ subscribers in the wake of Netflix, Inc NFLX reporting a subscriber loss for the same quarter.
On July 26, Truist Securities analyst Matthew Thornton maintained a Buy rating on Disney and lowered the price target from $135 to $125. The new price target suggests there’s between 13% and 22% upside for Disney.
From a technical analysis perspective, Disney’s stock looks set to trade higher over the coming days because the stock has settled into a strong uptrend pattern on the daily chart. It should be noted that holding stocks or options over an earnings print is akin to gambling because stocks can react bullishly to an earnings miss and bearishly to an earnings beat.
Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.
The Disney Chart: Disney reversed into an uptrend on July 14 and has since made a consistent series of higher highs and higher lows. The most recent higher low was formed on Aug. 5 at $105.37 and the most recent confirmed higher high was printed at the $111.23 mark on Monday.
- On Wednesday, Disney spiked up above the most recent higher high, which confirms the uptrend is still intact. If the stock soars up higher in response to its earnings print, traders can watch for Disney to print a bearish reversal candlestick to indicate the stock has topped out and another higher low is on the horizon.
- If Disney suffers a bearish reaction to its earnings print, bullish traders will want to see the stock form a bullish reversal candlestick above the most recent higher low. Bullish traders can also watch for Disney to bounce up off the eight-day exponential moving average on a retracement, which has been acting as strong support since July 15.
- Disney has resistance above at $115.76 and $120.61 and support below at $108.50 and $100.90.
Photo via Shutterstock.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.