The Bull, Bear Case For Roblox Stock Heading Into Q2 Earnings

Roblox Corp RBLX was trading more than 3% lower on Tuesday, heading toward its second-quarter earnings print, which is expected after the market close.
When the virtual gaming environment provider printed a massive first-quarter earnings miss on May 10, the stock opened lower the following day but began to rebound, soaring over 66% to reach a May 16 high of $36.43.
For the first quarter, Roblox reported revenue of $537.1 million, which missed the $639.5 million consensus estimate. The company reported an earnings loss of 27 cents per share, missing a consensus estimate of 22 cents per share.
For the second quarter, analysts, on average, estimate Roblox will report an earnings loss of 21 cents per share on revenues of $645 million.
Heading into the event, Truist Securities analyst Matthew Thornton maintained a Hold rating on the stock and raised the price target from $29 to $45. The new price target suggests about a 6% downside for the stock.
From a technical analysis perspective, Roblox’s stock looks bullish heading into the event, having settled into a possible bull flag pattern on the daily chart. It should be noted that holding stocks or options over an earnings print is akin to gambling because stocks can react bullishly to an earnings miss and bearishly to an earnings beat.
Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.
The Roblox Chart: On July 25 and July 26, Roblox printed a double bottom pattern at $37.74, which caused the stock to soar 31% off that level to reach a high of $50.90 on Monday. The stock then began to consolidate lower over the course of Monday and Tuesday.
- The nine-day surge paired with two days of consolidation has settled Roblox into a bear flag pattern. If the formation is recognized, the measured move implies Roblox could reach above the $60 mark.
- Roblox is also trading in a strong uptrend, with the most recent higher low formed on Aug. 1 at $41.68 and the most recent higher high printed at the $50.90 level on Monday. If the bull flag is recognized and Roblox breaks up above Monday’s high-of-day following its earnings print, Tuesday’s low-of-day will mark the next higher low in the uptrend.
- There’s a gap above on Roblox’s chart between $59 and $66.34. Gaps on charts fill about 90% of the time, which makes it likely Roblox will rise up to fill the empty trading range in the future. If that happens, Roblox will complete the measured move of the bull flag and possibly regain the 200-day simple moving average as support, which would be bullish going forward.
- If Roblox suffers a bearish reaction to its earnings print and falls under the most recent higher low, the uptrend and the bull flag will be negated. On a downswing, traders can watch for Roblox to bounce at the 50-day simple moving average, which is trending at about $37.
Roblox has resistance above at $48.13 and $53.63 and support below at $43.10 and $36.04.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.