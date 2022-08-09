$1.2 Million Bet On Gannett? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3
Nautilus Biotechnology
- The Trade: Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. NAUT CEO, President and Secretary Sujal Patel bought a total of 50,000 shares at an average price of $2.92. To acquire these shares, it cost around $146.09 thousand.
- What’s Happening: The company recently posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- What Nautilus Biotechnology Does: Nautilus Biotechnology Inc is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the human proteome.
Gannett
- The Trade: Gannett Co., Inc. GCI CEO Michael Reed acquired a total of 500,000 shares at an average price of $2.44. The insider spent around $1.22 million to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: Gannett recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- What Gannett Does: Gannett Co Inc is a digital newspaper company providing local media and marketing solutions in the U.S.
U.S. Stocks Settle Flat But Market Volatility Increases Slightly
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .
Sharps Technology
- The Trade: Sharps Technology, Inc. STSS CEO Robert M. Hayes acquired a total of 2,000 shares at an average price of $1.15. To acquire these shares, it cost around $2.29 thousand.
- What’s Happening: Sharps Technology, last month, received a Notice of Allowance for U.S. patent titled 'ultra-low waste disposable safety syringe for low dose injections.'
- What Sharps Technology Does: Sharps Technology Inc is a medical device company. It offers syringes and other safety products.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.