$5 Million Bet On Pinterest? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed mixed on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades.
When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
- The Trade: Pinterest, Inc. PINS CEO William Ready acquired a total of 222,551 shares at an average price of $22.47. To acquire these shares, it cost around $5 million.
- What’s Happening: Elliott Investment Management recently announced they are now Pinterest's largest investor.
- What Pinterest Does: Pinterest is an online product and idea discovery platform that helps users gather ideas on everything from recipes to cook to destinations to travel to.
Univar Solutions
- The Trade: Univar Solutions Inc. UNVR Director Christopher D Pappas acquired a total 4,000 shares at an average price of $25.68. To acquire these shares, it cost around $102.72 thousand.
- What’s Happening: The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results.
- What Univar Solutions Does: Univar Solutions Inc manufactures and sells a variety of specialty chemicals and chemical-based products.
Stanley Black & Decker
- The Trade: Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK Director Andrea Ayers bought a total of 15,500 shares at an average price of $95.69. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.48 million.
- What’s Happening: Stanley Black & Decker recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results and updated its FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- What Stanley Black & Decker Does: Stanley Black & Decker Inc is a manufacturer of hand and power tools.
V.F. Corporation
- The Trade: V.F. Corporation VFC Director W Rodney McMullen bought a total of 6,000 shares at an average price of $44.76. The insider spent around $268.57 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: V.F. Corporation recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- What V.F. Corporation Does: VF designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel and accessories. Its largest apparel categories include action sports, outdoor, and workwear.
