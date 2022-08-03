Is Apple Headed To $173 Next? What To Expect As The Stock Breaks Bullishly From This Pattern

Apple Inc. AAPL was breaking up from a bull flag on Wednesday, spiking up over 2% higher and over the July 29 and Aug. 1 high-of-day.
The bull flag pattern is created with a sharp rise higher forming the pole, which is then followed by a consolidation pattern that brings the stock lower between a channel with parallel lines or into a tightening triangle pattern.
For bearish traders, the "trend is your friend" (until it's not) and the stock may continue downwards within the following channel for a short period of time. Aggressive traders may decide to short the stock at the upper trendline and exit the trade at the lower trendline.
- Bullish traders will want to watch for a break up from the upper descending trendline of the flag formation, on high volume, for an entry. When a stock breaks up from a bull flag pattern, the measured move higher is equal to the length of the pole and should be added to the lowest price within the flag.
- A bull flag is negated when a stock closes a trading day below the lower trendline of the flag pattern or if the flag falls more than 50% down the length of the pole.
- Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.
The Apple Chart: Apple’s bull flag was formed between July 26 and Tuesday, with the pole created over the first four trading days in that time frame and the flag formed on Monday and Tuesday. The break up from the pattern came on higher-than-average volume, which indicates the pattern was recognized but the algorithms.
- The measured move of the break is 8.5%, which suggests Apple could fly up toward the $173 mark before topping out. Apple has created a series of bull flags in its uptrend and has come close to meeting the target of the measured move each time.
- See Also: Apple Faces Antitrust Lawsuit By French Developers For App Store Fees In U.S.
- In Apple’s uptrend, the most recent higher low was formed at the $159.63 mark on Tuesday and the most recent confirmed higher high was printed on July 29 and $163.63. Eventually Apple will retrace to print its next higher low and traders and investors who aren’t already in a position can look for the stock to print a bullish reversal candlestick, such as a doji or hammer candlestick, above the $160 level for a possible entry point.
- A pull back is likely to come over the next day or two. Apple’s relative strength index (RSI) is measuring in at about 69%, which is at overbought territory. Apple’s two-day consolidation into the flag pattern wasn’t enough to cool the RSI significantly, which may make the break of the pattern weaker.
- Apple has resistance above at $167.88 and $171.03, and support below at $162.14 and $157.26.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.