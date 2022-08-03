DraftKings Poised To Rally Into The Weekend: Here Are The Signals

DraftKings Inc DKNG is scheduled to report its second-quarter results before the bell on Friday.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that DraftKings traded more than 2 times its average daily put volume on Tuesday. The options market is implying a move of around 10% by the end of the week, which is in-line with how much the stock has moved after its previous eight reported quarters, he added.

There were buyers of 3,299 of the August 5 weekly 16.5-calls at an average price of 45 cents per contract, Khouw mentioned. Traders expect shares of DraftKings to rally into the weekend, he added.

DKNG Price Action: Shares of DraftKings gained 8.93% to settle at $15.37 on Tuesday.