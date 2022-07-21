ñol

Why Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Now A Little Over-Valued'

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 21, 2022 8:37 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Lantheus Holdings Inc LNTH has been a "rocket ship, but it’s now a little over-valued."

When it comes to insurance, Cramer said he likes Chubb Limited CB over American International Group AIG.

The "Mad Money" host said Canopy Growth Corp CGC will be a great company once cannabis is nationally legalized. "I don’t know if it’s going to happen in my lifetime, that’s the problem,” he added.

When asked about Chord Energy Corp CHRD, Cramer said Devon Energy Corporation DVN is a "better bet."

Cramer recommended buying Equitrans Midstream Corporation ETRN.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

