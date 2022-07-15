Cramer Likes This Stock With 5% Yield

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes The Williams Companies Inc WMB as it has a 5% yield.

Cramer said he wouldn’t mind buying Microchip Technology Inc MCHP down here. He considers it a good stock.

When asked about Lemonade Inc LMND, he said, "Those guys made lemonade into lemon."

The "Mad Money " host said CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD is No. 2 in the cybersecurity sector, while Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW is number one.

When asked about AT&T Inc T, Cramer said, "I’d rather be in Verizon Communications Inc. VZ."