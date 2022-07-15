ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Cramer Likes This Stock With 5% Yield

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 15, 2022 8:33 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes The Williams Companies Inc WMB as it has a 5% yield.

Cramer said he wouldn’t mind buying Microchip Technology Inc MCHP down here. He considers it a good stock.

When asked about Lemonade Inc LMND, he said, "Those guys made lemonade into lemon."

The "Mad Money " host said CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD is No. 2 in the cybersecurity sector, while Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW is number one.

When asked about AT&T Inc T, Cramer said, "I’d rather be in Verizon Communications Inc. VZ."

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCJim CramerLong IdeasNewsSmall CapMarketsMediaTrading Ideas