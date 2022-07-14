Markets In Extreme Fear With Rising Inflation Rates

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed US stock markets entering the "extreme fear" zone on Thursday, following the release of Wednesday’s inflation data.

The US released consumer price data on Wednesday, which showed the annual inflation rate in the country increasing to 9.1% in June, the highest level since November 1981 and also above market expectations of 8.8%.

Investors now await the release of producer price data from the US today, with producer prices likely to rise 0.8% on the month in June, to match the previous month’s rise.

US markets closed lower again on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 200 points, as continued acceleration in inflation now expected to force the US Federal Reserve to hike interest rates by 75 basis points or more this month.

Markets also await earnings reports from big banks, with Citigroup Inc C and Wells Fargo & Co WFC set to release earnings tomorrow.

At a current reading of 24.0, the index is down from 26.0 on Wednesday, amid continued increase in fear among investors, which is expected to exert more pressure on Wall Street.