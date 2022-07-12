Here's What You Should Short Ahead Of Banking Earnings This Week: CNBC's Final Trades

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management said that iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF IJR is the “more profitable portion” of the small cap space.

“These stocks are trading at levels that haven’t been since the 2008-2009 crisis,” Young mentioned. These stocks now have attractive valuations and are insulated from the strong dollar, she added.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said that Wynn Resorts, Limited’s WYNN stock had lost around 9% on the Macao shutdown. The valuation should show “zero value to Macao” and be based only on the Las Vegas and Boston operations, “which are doing better than expectations,” he further mentioned.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners recommended to short Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLF, saying it was “prudent to take some protection against financial holdings when they report at the end of this week.”

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named Merck & Co., Inc. MRK as his final trade. Terranova said the company represented value and growth. “Offense or defense, health care is your solution,” he added.