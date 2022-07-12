ñol

Here's What You Should Short Ahead Of Banking Earnings This Week: CNBC's Final Trades

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 12, 2022 8:05 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management said that iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF IJR is the “more profitable portion” of the small cap space.

“These stocks are trading at levels that haven’t been since the 2008-2009 crisis,” Young mentioned. These stocks now have attractive valuations and are insulated from the strong dollar, she added.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said that Wynn Resorts, Limited’s WYNN stock had lost around 9% on the Macao shutdown. The valuation should show “zero value to Macao” and be based only on the Las Vegas and Boston operations, “which are doing better than expectations,” he further mentioned.

Check out other health care stocks making moves in the premarket.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners recommended to short Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLF, saying it was “prudent to take some protection against financial holdings when they report at the end of this week.”

Also See: Homebuyers Are Backing Out Of Sales At Record Levels: Report

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named Merck & Co., Inc. MRK as his final trade. Terranova said the company represented value and growth. “Offense or defense, health care is your solution,” he added.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

