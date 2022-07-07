Why Jim Cramer Prefers This Home Builder Stock To Skyline Champion

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA can go higher, but he is not recommending any Chinese shares.

Cramer said he likes Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL over Skyline Champion Corporation SKY.

When asked about United States Steel Corp X, Cramer said there is "too much negativity" around steel right now. He added, "The one you would buy is Nucor Corporation NUE, and it has to come down a little bit more."

Cramer said he would be careful with Tenneco Inc TEN. He added, "I do not have a great call on what will happen with TEN."

The "Mad Money" host said he is not recommending stocks that are losing money with "really bad balance sheets," when asked about The Boeing Company BA.

Cramer said he has always liked Synopsys Inc SNPS. "I do believe the semiconductor stocks have come down too much, and there are other semiconductor companies that I think are cheaper to buy than that one," he added.