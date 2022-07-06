CIO Trims Microsoft To Take Advantage Of The Opportunity In This Tech Stock

SVB Private CIO Shannon Saccocia trimmed her Microsoft Corp MSFT position to make room for another tech stock that's down about 20% year-to-date.

What To Know: Saccocia pared back her Microsoft exposure, but she's still bullish on the tech giant and maintains a significant position. The main reason she adjusted her position size was to free up some cash to buy Oracle Corp ORCL.

"They're starting to really capture, from a cloud perspective, revenue from small and medium-sized businesses," Saccocia said Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Almost 30% of Oracle's total revenues come from the cloud, she said, adding that she expects the sector to be an area where a lot of enterprise spend is focused moving forward.

"Haven't owned Oracle in many years and so [I'm] happy to be back in the name with some secular tailwinds for the company right now," Saccocia said.

She reiterated that she remains optimistic about Microsoft as well.

"We still like it. We think there is a ton of opportunity for Microsoft ... really our trim of this was based on the opportunity in Oracle," Saccocia said.

MSFT, ORCL Price Action: At press time, Microsoft was up 0.57% at $264.37, while Oracle was down 0.56% at $71.59.

Photo: courtesy of Microsoft.