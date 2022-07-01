Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Too Risky'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Cadre Holdings Inc CDRE as it "makes things, does stuff, sells at a profit, gives you money back."

Cramer said he is not able to understand why Digital Turbine Inc APPS continues to move lower despite earnings going up.

The "Mad Money" host said that The Investing Club did sell some shares of Chevron Corp CVX. "The idea that I can tell you to buy it would be conflicting with the fact that we just sold some," he added.

Transocean Ltd RIG is "too risky," Cramer said.

Cramer said although Bio-Rad Laboratories BIO is a very good firm, he is not able to understand why the stock doesn’t go up a lot.

When asked about Marathon Oil Corp MRO, he said, "I just fear that the president is really deciding that the independent refiners are to blame for a lot of our problems."

Cramer said he doesn’t like Butterfly Network Inc BFLY.