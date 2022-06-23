Tesla Inc TSLA was featured as the call of the day Thursday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

What Happened: Morgan Stanley reiterated Tesla with an Overweight rating and lowered its price target from $1,300 to $1,200. The analyst firm also trimmed its second-quarter estimates, citing lower volumes amid supply chain disruptions.

Why It Matters: Sand Hill Global Advisors' Brenda Vingiello said Tesla's production slowdown will be nothing more than a blip on the radar.

"We're expecting that they are going to be able to ramp production with Austin and Berlin facilities ramping up," she said.

See Also: Elon Musk Says 2 Tesla Giga Factories Are Losing Billions With 'Hardly Any Output'

Although she acknowledged that Tesla is not immune to supply chain problems, Vingiello said Tesla is really well positioned compared to its peers.

"Stick with companies that have a great niche, a great moat and that have pricing power," she said. "And we think Tesla has all of those."

Vingiello told CNBC that she "recently" initiated a position in Tesla for the first time.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla has a 52-week high of $1,243.49 and a 52-week low of $615.50.

The stock was down 1.8% at $692.74 Thursday afternoon, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Tesla.