The Final Call: Short Energy And Long Lockheed Martin And This Tech Major

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 20, 2022 9:02 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC's "The Final Call," Carter Worth recommended to reduce exposure to energy and redeploy capital to Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT. Shares of Lockheed Martin have lost almost 5% over the week.

Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said he liked Lockheed Martin too. And put spreads in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE.

Check out other assets making moves in the premarket.

Tony Zhang advised to “play for a bounce here in the market with Apple AAPL as a proxy, selling a put vertical spread. Apple’s stock has declined almost 28% year to date.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

