The Final Call: Short Energy And Long Lockheed Martin And This Tech Major

On CNBC's "The Final Call," Carter Worth recommended to reduce exposure to energy and redeploy capital to Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT. Shares of Lockheed Martin have lost almost 5% over the week.

Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said he liked Lockheed Martin too. And put spreads in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE.

Tony Zhang advised to “play for a bounce here in the market with Apple AAPL as a proxy, selling a put vertical spread. Apple’s stock has declined almost 28% year to date.