ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

BZ Chart Of The Day: Is The Microsoft Selloff About To End?

by Mark Putrino, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 13, 2022 12:13 PM | 1 min read

They say that markets have memories. If it’s true, there’s a chance the selloff in Microsoft Corporation MSFT may be about to end or at lease pause.

Market memory refers to how levels that are support or resistance can stay intact and retain their importance for a period of time.

As you can see on the following chart, in May of 2021 the $240 level was support for shares of MSFT. When it fell to this level, buyers put a floor under it and a rally followed.

If the market "remembers" this, there’s a good chance that the same thing happens once again.

To learn more about trading, check out the new Benzinga Trading School.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Long IdeasTechnicalsTechTrading Ideas