ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Jim Cramer Is Bullish On Uber Technologies Stock: 'This Is The Time To Start Accumulating'

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 8, 2022 10:44 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Uber has a 52-week high of $52.36 and a 52-week low of $21.27.
  • The stock was up 2.3% at $25.30 Wednesday morning, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Uber Technologies Inc UBER was featured Wednesday during Jim Cramer's mad dash segment on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."

What Happened: Barclays analyst Ross Sandler maintained Uber with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $48 to $53, citing an increased availability of rideshare drivers and expectations for the company to turn free cash flow positive.

Why It Matters: Cramer recommended buying the stock after agreeing with the Barclays analyst call.

"Here's why I think it's a great call: because this thing has come down so much and what's been the impediment ... is it's just very hard to get drivers, but with the so-called recession that's coming, drivers are available and people are going out," Cramer said.

As a result of the increased availability, Uber's costs are falling, which is creating the buying opportunity, he said.

"Uber may be coming back and I think this is the time to start accumulating a position."

From Last Month: If You Invested $1,000 In Uber Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

UBER Price Action: Uber has a 52-week high of $52.36 and a 52-week low of $21.27.

The stock was up 2.3% at $25.30 Wednesday morning, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Uber.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCJim CramerLong IdeasPrice TargetAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas