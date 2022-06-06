The Final Call: Starbucks And IBM

On CNBC's "The Final Call," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors recommended Starbucks Corporation SBUX and International Business Machines Corp IBM, saying that “they’re so bad, they’re good.”

Carter Worth also recommended Starbucks and IBM. He added that Starbucks had “bombed out at 46%” and that IBM had “tremendous relative strength” and its stock was “toying with the prospects of a breakout.”

SBUX Price Action: Shares of Starbucks lost 0.47% to close at $79.05 on Friday. The stock is down over 32% year to date.

IBM Price Action: Shares of IBM added 0.73% to settle at $141.18 on Friday. The stock has gained almost 4% year to date.