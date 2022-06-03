3 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

Second Sight Medical Products

The Trade: Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. EYES Director Gregg Williams acquired a total of 312,493 shares at an average price of $2.30. To acquire these shares, it cost $719.45 thousand.

Director Gregg Williams acquired a total of 312,493 shares at an average price of $2.30. To acquire these shares, it cost $719.45 thousand. What’s Happening: The company’s stock has jumped over 28% since the start of the year.

The company’s stock has jumped over 28% since the start of the year. What Second Sight Medical Products Does: Second Sight Medical Products Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable prosthetic devices to create an artificial form of useful vision for blind individuals.

Great Elm Group

The Trade : Great Elm Group, Inc. GEG 10% owner BC Advisors Llc acquired a total of 41,700 shares at an average price of $2.36. The insider spent around $98.57 thousand to buy those shares.

: 10% owner BC Advisors Llc acquired a total of 41,700 shares at an average price of $2.36. The insider spent around $98.57 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Great Elm Group, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.22 per share.

: Great Elm Group, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.22 per share. What Great Elm Group Does: Great Elm Group Inc formerly, Great Elm Capital Group Inc operates as a holding company. The company operates in four business lines including durable medical equipment, investment management and real estate with general corporate.

Also check this: Insiders Buy Around $10M Of 3 Stocks

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

NexImmune