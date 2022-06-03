ñol

Is There More Upside To Tesla's Stock After Thursday's Rally?

by Craig Jones, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 3, 2022 8:45 AM | 1 min read

Shares of Tesla Inc TSLA jumped almost 5% on Thursday, after Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating for the EV maker. Some traders are betting the stock may rise further.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said Tesla was the busiest single-stock options, trading over 1.5 million contracts.

See Also: Elon Musk Wants To Slash 10% Tesla Jobs, Freeze Hiring Worldwide Due To 'Super Bad Feeling'

There were buyers of 124,500 of the June 3 weekly 800 calls at $5.72 per contract on average, Khouw mentioned. Trades see shares of Tesla rising at least 4% by Friday’s close, he added.

TSLA Price Action: Despite the gains on Thursday, shares of Tesla have lost more than 35% year to date.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCMichael KhouwOptimize AdvisorsLong IdeasOptionsTop StoriesMarketsMediaTrading Ideas