4 Stocks Under $4 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

Charles & Colvard

The Trade: Charles & Colvard, Ltd. CTHR Director Neal Goldman acquired a total of 78,660 shares at an average price of $1.31. To acquire these shares, it cost $102.76 thousand.

The company recently posted downbeat quarterly sales. What Charles & Colvard Does: Charles & Colvard Ltd manufactures, markets and distributes finished jewellery which also includes moissanite gemstone in the jewellery market.

LianBio

The Trade : LianBio LIAN Director Joseph Edelman acquired a total of 69,000 shares at an average price of $3.13. The insider spent around $215.97 thousand to buy those shares.

: LianBio recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.26 per share. What LianBio Does: LianBio is a science-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative medicines for patients with unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on in-licensing assets for Greater China and other Asian markets.

Better Choice Company

The Trade : Better Choice Company Inc. BTTR Director Michael Young acquired a total of 1,000 shares at an average price of $2.47. To acquire these shares, it cost around $2.47 thousand.

: Better Choice recently reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and announced a $3 million share buyback. What Better Choice Company Does: Better Choice Co Inc is a pet health and wellness portfolio company, offering consumers a wide variety of recognized premium pet products and hemp-derived CBD supplements.

