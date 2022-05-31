4 Stocks Under $4 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Nasdaq Composite jumped around 390 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3
Charles & Colvard
- The Trade: Charles & Colvard, Ltd. CTHR Director Neal Goldman acquired a total of 78,660 shares at an average price of $1.31. To acquire these shares, it cost $102.76 thousand.
- What’s Happening: The company recently posted downbeat quarterly sales.
- What Charles & Colvard Does: Charles & Colvard Ltd manufactures, markets and distributes finished jewellery which also includes moissanite gemstone in the jewellery market.
LianBio
- The Trade: LianBio LIAN Director Joseph Edelman acquired a total of 69,000 shares at an average price of $3.13. The insider spent around $215.97 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: LianBio recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.26 per share.
- What LianBio Does: LianBio is a science-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative medicines for patients with unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on in-licensing assets for Greater China and other Asian markets.
Better Choice Company
- The Trade: Better Choice Company Inc. BTTR Director Michael Young acquired a total of 1,000 shares at an average price of $2.47. To acquire these shares, it cost around $2.47 thousand.
- What’s Happening: Better Choice recently reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and announced a $3 million share buyback.
- What Better Choice Company Does: Better Choice Co Inc is a pet health and wellness portfolio company, offering consumers a wide variety of recognized premium pet products and hemp-derived CBD supplements.
BioRestorative Therapies
- The Trade: BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. BRTX President, CEO, COB Lance Alstodt acquired a total of 2,700 shares at an average price of $3.52. The insider spent $9.49 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: BioRestorative Therapies S-3 showed registration for 1.86 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders.
- What BioRestorative Therapies Does: BioRestorative Therapies Inc is a biotechnology company based in the United States. It focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult (non-embryonic) stem cells.
