CNBC's Final Trades: Low Volatility ETF, Kinder Morgan And This Pharma Major

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management chose Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF SPLV, saying that “we have to fight through some more bumps for the next couple of months.”

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said Kinder Morgan Inc KMI is a “laggard in the energy space.” Lebenthal added that he believes the stock is “starting to break out right here.” Kinder Morgan offers an almost 6% dividend yield and it is “transporting mainly natural gas, which we know is in high demand here in the USA and abroad.”

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said Merck & Co., Inc. MRK is “breaking out to a multiyear high.” He added that the stock is “cheap on valuation basis.”