Executives Buy Around $4M Of 5 Penny Stocks

BioCardia

President and CEO Peter Altman acquired a total of 15,000 shares at an average price of $1.24. To acquire these shares, it cost $18.59 thousand. What’s Happening: The company recently posted narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.

The company recently posted narrower-than-expected quarterly loss. What BioCardia Does: BioCardia Inc is a clinical stage regenerative medicine company. It is developing therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

Drive Shack

: Director Wesley R Edens acquired a total of 2,000,000 shares at an average price of $1.14. The insider spent around $2.27 million to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Drive Shack recently reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 12.9% year-on-year to $68.98 million, beating the consensus of $65.40 million.

: Drive Shack recently reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 12.9% year-on-year to $68.98 million, beating the consensus of $65.40 million. What Drive Shack Does: Drive Shack Inc is an owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. The company conducts its business through three primary segments: Traditional Golf properties, Entertainment Golf venues and corporate.

FreightCar America

: 10% owner Alejandro Gil acquired a total of 52,090 shares at an average price of $3.68. To acquire these shares, it cost around $191.48 thousand. What’s Happening : Freightcar America recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

: Freightcar America recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results. What FreightCar America Does: FreightCar America Inc is a diversified manufacturer of railcars and railcar components in North America. The company design and manufacture a broad variety of freight cars including covered hoppers, open-top hoppers, gondolas, intermodal, and non-intermodal flat cars that transport numerous types of dry bulk and containerized freight products.

Compass Therapeutics

: 10% owner Orbimed Genesis Gp Llc acquired a total of 192,516 shares at an average price of $2.18. The insider spent $420.48 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Compass Therapeutics recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.07 per share.

: Compass Therapeutics recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.07 per share. What Compass Therapeutics Does: Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

