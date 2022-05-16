QQQ
The Final Call: Time To Buy These Undervalued Stocks

by Craig Jones, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 16, 2022 11:26 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC's "The Final Call," Carter Worth named Intuit Inc. INTU. Shares of the company have lost more than 40% year to date.

Tony Zhang said, “I’m trying to catch a falling knife” with ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. He added that he was “buying a long-dated call option on Cathie Wood,” founder of ARK Invest, which has $60 billion in assets.

Check out undervalued assets moving in the premarket.

Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said, “Not every stock is cheap yet, but some are.” He said Intuit and Ford Motor Company F seemed to be undervalued.

Also Read: Jim Cramer Calls Cathie Wood The 'Kiss Of Death' And Tells Viewers To Stay Away From Her Latest Stock Pick

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

