The Final Call: Time To Buy These Undervalued Stocks

On CNBC's "The Final Call," Carter Worth named Intuit Inc. INTU. Shares of the company have lost more than 40% year to date.

Tony Zhang said, “I’m trying to catch a falling knife” with ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. He added that he was “buying a long-dated call option on Cathie Wood,” founder of ARK Invest, which has $60 billion in assets.

Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said, “Not every stock is cheap yet, but some are.” He said Intuit and Ford Motor Company F seemed to be undervalued.

