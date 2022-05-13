3 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks.

OppFi

The Trade: OppFi Inc. OPFI CEO Todd Schwartz acquired a total of 29,696 shares at an average price of $2.73. To acquire these shares, it cost $81.08 thousand.

What's Happening: The company recently posted upbeat quarterly sales.

The company recently posted upbeat quarterly sales. What OppFi Does: OppFi Inc is a financial technology platform that powers banks to help the everyday consumer gain access to credit.

Eos Energy Enterprises

The Trade : Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. EOSE Chief Financial Officer Randall Gonzales acquired a total of 70,000 shares at an average price of $1.45. The insider spent around $101.84 thousand to buy those shares.

What's Happening: The company recently posted downbeat quarterly results.

: The company recently posted downbeat quarterly results. What Eos Energy Enterprises Does: Eos Energy Enterprises Inc designs, manufacture, and markets battery storage solutions for the electric utility industry. The solutions are used in the utility sector, the renewable energy sector, and the industrial sector.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust