Executives Buy Around $1.5M Of 4 Penny Stocks

OPKO Health

The Trade: OPKO Health, Inc. OPK 10% owner Frost Gamma Investments Trust acquired a total of 400,000 shares at an average price of $2.78. To acquire these shares, it cost $1.11 million.

OPKO Health recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.08 per share. What OPKO Health Does: OPKO Health Inc is a diversified biotechnology company that operates pharmaceutical and diagnostic development programs.

Selecta Biosciences

The Trade : Selecta Biosciences, Inc. SELB Director Timothy C Barabe acquired a total of 50,000 shares at an average price of $0.77. The insider spent around $38.72 thousand to buy those shares.

: The company swung to a profit for the first quarter. What Selecta Biosciences Does: Selecta Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company uses its ImmTOR immune tolerance platform, which is designed to give rise to antigen-specific immunity, mitigating unwanted immune responses.

Sharps Technology

The Trade : Sharps Technology, Inc. STSS Director Timothy J. Ruemler acquired a total of 112,000 shares at an average price of $1.25. To acquire these shares, it cost around $140 thousand.

: Sharps Technology, last month, reported closing of $16 million initial public offering. What Sharps Technology Does: Sharps Technology Inc is a medical device company. It offers syringes and other safety products.

Retractable Technologies