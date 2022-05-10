Jim Cramer Shares His Take On Silicon Motion Technology, New York Community Bancorp And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said New York Community Bancorp Inc’s NYCB yield is too high. "I’m going to pull in my horns on something like that … It gives me the willies."

Cramer recommended selling Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO.

When asked about Golar LNG Limited GLNG, Cramer said "I see you with Golar, and raise you with Excelerate Energy, Inc. EE."

The "Mad Money" host said Equitrans Midstream Corporation ETRN is a very good company.

Cramer said as the credit war is over in Europe, Banco Santander, S.A. SAN is going down.