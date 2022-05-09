Experts Say These 2 Stocks Are Undervalued

On CNBC's "The Final Call," Carter Worth said, “Gold is money. Everything else is credit.” He recommended JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM. Shares of JPMorgan Chase have lost more than a quarter of their value so far this year.

Check out other banking stocks moving in the premarket.

Tony Zhang recommended “buying the dip in Asia Chinese A shares” and “buying in the money long dated options.”

Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said to buy into “fallen giant” like Home Depot Inc HD. The stock has shed almost 28% year to date.