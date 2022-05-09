QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Experts Say These 2 Stocks Are Undervalued

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 9, 2022 8:23 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC's "The Final Call," Carter Worth said, “Gold is money. Everything else is credit.” He recommended JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM. Shares of JPMorgan Chase have lost more than a quarter of their value so far this year.

Check out other banking stocks moving in the premarket.

Tony Zhang recommended “buying the dip in Asia Chinese A shares” and “buying in the money long dated options.”

Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said to buy into “fallen giant” like Home Depot Inc HD. The stock has shed almost 28% year to date.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Carter WorthCNBCMichael KhouwOptimize AdvisorsTony ZhangLong IdeasOptionsMarketsMediaTrading Ideas